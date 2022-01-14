Another week has come and gone but, celebrities haven’t stopped slaying.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Whose pictures are we feeling this week?
Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.
This week on Instagram, we were given another healthy dose of ravishing celebrity pictures.
From birthday celebration photos to stepping out to an event, here are a few pictures that caught our attention and we make bold to declare as the best.
Salma Mumin
Joselyn Dumas
Sika Osei
KOD
Joe Mettle
Mzgee
Stonebwoy
Elikem Kumordzi and his son
Dblack
Cookietee
