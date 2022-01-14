RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Whose pictures are we feeling this week?

Another week has come and gone but, celebrities haven’t stopped slaying.

Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.

This week on Instagram, we were given another healthy dose of ravishing celebrity pictures.

From birthday celebration photos to stepping out to an event, here are a few pictures that caught our attention and we make bold to declare as the best.

Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

Sika Osei

Sika Osei Pulse Ghana

KOD

KOD Pulse Ghana

Joe Mettle

Joe Mettle Pulse Ghana

Mzgee

Mzgee Pulse Ghana

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana

Elikem Kumordzi and his son

Elikem Kumordzi and his son Pulse Ghana

Dblack

Dblack Pulse Ghana

Cookietee

Cookietee Pulse Ghana

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

