Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
It's another week and celebrities are giving us hot slays.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;
Sally Galley
Aside from acting, we think Selly will be a beautiful military woman. Her outfit is gorgeous.
Mina Lawal (Minalyn)
ZionFelix's baby mama is stunning in this birthday shoot. We absolutely love the hair and makeup.
Lydia Forson
It's how Lydia Forson knows how best to dress to suit her body type for us. The actress is a natural girl and we love that natural hairstyle.
Berla Mundi
Corporate fashion done to perfection. Berla is gorgeous in this yellow fit.
Ameyaw Debrah
Slay on your birthday like Ameyaw Debrah. We wish him the best year ever.
Nana Ama McBrown
This photo definitely should make this list. There's no bad day for actress McBrown. Even in burgundy, she is a queen.
Zynnell Zuh
Zynnell Zuh is a gorgeous red fashionista with envy. She looks too good in this gown and it's perfect for a birthday.
James Gardiner
James' designer did a great job with this white fit. The actor looks gracious.
Natalie Fort
We love to see. The news anchor is turning heads with this appearance. The hair, the makeup, the outfit, and the pose, stunning.
Kwesi Arthur
This photo definitely should make this list. Kwesi, this photo is breathtaking.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh