The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

It's another week and celebrities are giving us hot slays.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Sally Galley

Aside from acting, we think Selly will be a beautiful military woman. Her outfit is gorgeous.

Selly Galley
Selly Galley Pulse Ghana

Mina Lawal (Minalyn)

ZionFelix's baby mama is stunning in this birthday shoot. We absolutely love the hair and makeup.

Minalyn Lawal
Minalyn Lawal Pulse Ghana

Lydia Forson

It's how Lydia Forson knows how best to dress to suit her body type for us. The actress is a natural girl and we love that natural hairstyle.

Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

Corporate fashion done to perfection. Berla is gorgeous in this yellow fit.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Ameyaw Debrah

Slay on your birthday like Ameyaw Debrah. We wish him the best year ever.

Ameyaw Debrah
Ameyaw Debrah Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown

This photo definitely should make this list. There's no bad day for actress McBrown. Even in burgundy, she is a queen.

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

Zynnell Zuh

Zynnell Zuh is a gorgeous red fashionista with envy. She looks too good in this gown and it's perfect for a birthday.

Zynnell Zuh
Zynnell Zuh Pulse Ghana

James Gardiner

James' designer did a great job with this white fit. The actor looks gracious.

James Gardiner
James Gardiner Pulse Ghana

Natalie Fort

We love to see. The news anchor is turning heads with this appearance. The hair, the makeup, the outfit, and the pose, stunning.

Natalie Fort
Natalie Fort Pulse Ghana

Kwesi Arthur

This photo definitely should make this list. Kwesi, this photo is breathtaking.

Kwesi Arthur
Kwesi Arthur Pulse Ghana

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

