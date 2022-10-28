Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Who had the best picture this week?
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
Beverly Afaglo
Beverly is on a vacation fashion spree and it's absolutely beautiful.
Lydia Forson
Dear natural girl, give us. We are here for it.
Emelia Brobbey
Emelia looks too good in blue. This is a portrait of modest fashion.
James Gardiner
James is a fine bachelor and we love his style too.
Empress Jamila
Pants and crop top fit is trendy and we love how the stylist and giving us.
Cookietee
Simplicity at its best and Cookitee is doing it in that corporate fit.
Roselyn Ngissah
Roselyn is teaching plus-size women how to break all style rules and still look great.
Cina Soul
Cina Soul is taking some sunshine in this casual fit and we are stunned.
SP Kofi Sarpong
The singer is all shades of handsomeness in the green kaftan.
Nana Ama McBrown
The Empress is fiercely hot in red.
