The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Beverly Afaglo

Beverly is on a vacation fashion spree and it's absolutely beautiful.

Pulse Ghana

Lydia Forson

Dear natural girl, give us. We are here for it.

Pulse Ghana

Emelia Brobbey

Emelia looks too good in blue. This is a portrait of modest fashion.

Pulse Ghana

James Gardiner

James is a fine bachelor and we love his style too.

Pulse Ghana

Empress Jamila

Pants and crop top fit is trendy and we love how the stylist and giving us.

Pulse Ghana

Cookietee

Simplicity at its best and Cookitee is doing it in that corporate fit.

Pulse Ghana

Roselyn Ngissah

Roselyn is teaching plus-size women how to break all style rules and still look great.

Pulse Ghana

Cina Soul

Cina Soul is taking some sunshine in this casual fit and we are stunned.

Pulse Ghana

SP Kofi Sarpong

The singer is all shades of handsomeness in the green kaftan.

Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown

The Empress is fiercely hot in red.