The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Who had the best picture this week?

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Beverly Afaglo

Beverly is on a vacation fashion spree and it's absolutely beautiful.

Beverly Afaglo
Beverly Afaglo Pulse Ghana

Lydia Forson

Dear natural girl, give us. We are here for it.

Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson Pulse Ghana

Emelia Brobbey

Emelia looks too good in blue. This is a portrait of modest fashion.

Emelia Brobbey
Emelia Brobbey Pulse Ghana

James Gardiner

James is a fine bachelor and we love his style too.

James Gardiner
James Gardiner Pulse Ghana

Empress Jamila

Pants and crop top fit is trendy and we love how the stylist and giving us.

Empress Jamila
Empress Jamila Pulse Ghana

Cookietee

Simplicity at its best and Cookitee is doing it in that corporate fit.

Cookietee
Cookietee Pulse Ghana

Roselyn Ngissah

Roselyn is teaching plus-size women how to break all style rules and still look great.

Roselyn Ngissah
Roselyn Ngissah Pulse Ghana

Cina Soul

Cina Soul is taking some sunshine in this casual fit and we are stunned.

Cina Soul
Cina Soul Pulse Ghana

SP Kofi Sarpong

The singer is all shades of handsomeness in the green kaftan.

SP Kofi Sarpong
SP Kofi Sarpong Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown

The Empress is fiercely hot in red.

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana
