Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Here are some celebrities who impressed us on Instagram this week;
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;
Giovanni Caleb
It's Giovani's birthday this week and he dazzled in his birthday photoshoot.
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa is a killer in this Sima Brew gown. This picture is sultry.
Nana Aba Anamoah
The ace broadcaster looks amazing in this white ensemble, Everything from the hairstyling to the shoes is beautifully put together.
Jackline Mensah
This Tik Toker reminded us again that she is really pretty in her birthday photoshoot.
Asamoah Gyan
Baby Jet is all smiles in this blue suit.
Victoria Lebene
Mrs Nkansah looked like a reigning queen in this Kente outfit. We love to see.
Salma Mumin
Salma looked oriental in this nude outfit.
Roselyn Ngisah
Roselyn looks especially beautiful in this photoshoot. The purple ambience is delightful.
Joselyn Dumas
Casual done to perfection. Joselyn is a whole beauty in the loose pants and top.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh