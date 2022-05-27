The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Giovanni Caleb

It's Giovani's birthday this week and he dazzled in his birthday photoshoot.

Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa is a killer in this Sima Brew gown. This picture is sultry.

Pulse Ghana

Nana Aba Anamoah

The ace broadcaster looks amazing in this white ensemble, Everything from the hairstyling to the shoes is beautifully put together.

Pulse Ghana

Jackline Mensah

This Tik Toker reminded us again that she is really pretty in her birthday photoshoot.

Pulse Ghana

Asamoah Gyan

Baby Jet is all smiles in this blue suit.

Pulse Ghana

Victoria Lebene

Mrs Nkansah looked like a reigning queen in this Kente outfit. We love to see.

Pulse Ghana

Salma Mumin

Salma looked oriental in this nude outfit.

Pulse Ghana

Roselyn Ngisah

Roselyn looks especially beautiful in this photoshoot. The purple ambience is delightful.

Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas

Casual done to perfection. Joselyn is a whole beauty in the loose pants and top.