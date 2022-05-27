RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Here are some celebrities who impressed us on Instagram this week;

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Giovanni Caleb

It's Giovani's birthday this week and he dazzled in his birthday photoshoot.

Giovani Caleb
Giovani Caleb Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa is a killer in this Sima Brew gown. This picture is sultry.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Nana Aba Anamoah

The ace broadcaster looks amazing in this white ensemble, Everything from the hairstyling to the shoes is beautifully put together.

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana

Jackline Mensah

This Tik Toker reminded us again that she is really pretty in her birthday photoshoot.

Jackline Mensah
Jackline Mensah Pulse Ghana

Asamoah Gyan

Baby Jet is all smiles in this blue suit.

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

Victoria Lebene

Mrs Nkansah looked like a reigning queen in this Kente outfit. We love to see.

Victoria Lebene
Victoria Lebene Pulse Ghana

Salma Mumin

Salma looked oriental in this nude outfit.

Salma Mumin
Salma Mumin Pulse Ghana

Roselyn Ngisah

Roselyn looks especially beautiful in this photoshoot. The purple ambience is delightful.

Roselyn Ngissah
Roselyn Ngissah Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas

Casual done to perfection. Joselyn is a whole beauty in the loose pants and top.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

Berlinda Entsie

