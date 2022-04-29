The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Harold Amenyah

A gentleman by all standards. Harold got us with this gorgeous look

Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa is an absolute stunner on the 'gram. She never goes wrong in any outfit.

Pulse Ghana

Cookietee

The media personality worn our hearts with her stunning white apparel. Every other accessory on her complements her look perfectly.

Pulse Ghana

James Gardiner

Every picture James posts look great and garner a lot of likes. He looked calm and fashionable in this two-piece outfit from Abrantie.

Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn looks too cute and adorable in this photo. We got our eyes on her pixie cut hair and the gold accessories.

Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

Miss Mundi is having her best time in the States. She kept it simple in this casual outfit.

Pulse Ghana

Fella Makafui

The new CEO looks positively radiant in the white and blonde look.

Pulse Ghana

Kalybos

Kalybos celebrated his birthday with this dapper picture.

Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin

This photo is the cutest we have seen this week.

Pulse Ghana

Sefa

Sefa has got her melanin beauty intact with this black lingerie and cover.