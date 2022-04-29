Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;
Harold Amenyah
A gentleman by all standards. Harold got us with this gorgeous look
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa is an absolute stunner on the 'gram. She never goes wrong in any outfit.
Cookietee
The media personality worn our hearts with her stunning white apparel. Every other accessory on her complements her look perfectly.
James Gardiner
Every picture James posts look great and garner a lot of likes. He looked calm and fashionable in this two-piece outfit from Abrantie.
Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn looks too cute and adorable in this photo. We got our eyes on her pixie cut hair and the gold accessories.
Berla Mundi
Miss Mundi is having her best time in the States. She kept it simple in this casual outfit.
Fella Makafui
The new CEO looks positively radiant in the white and blonde look.
Kalybos
Kalybos celebrated his birthday with this dapper picture.
Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin
This photo is the cutest we have seen this week.
Sefa
Sefa has got her melanin beauty intact with this black lingerie and cover.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh