After winning lots of style awards in 2019 and stealing the spotlight on every red carpet she graced, it seems like not even COVID-19 can limit Nana Akua Addo’s style bombs.

The style influencer is back to work already.

Beyond the lockdown, Nana Akua is here to remind us she is also an amazing style freak on the streets, and she is serving it with ease.

The Glitz Style winner wore red apparel with matching face cover. She paired her black skirt with matching cute bag.

Nana Akua Addo

Nana Akua Addo

Nana Akua Addo

As if that was not enough, Nana Akua took our breath away with a stunning black and white apparel.

She paired her black skirt with matching long-fingered gloves and a black nose mask.

We are yet to see more but these two looks should be just enticing enough.

Nana Akua Addo

Nana Akua Addo