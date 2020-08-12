It’s been a cloudy Wednesday but these female celebs know how to bring heat by wearing these bright coloured outfits.

For this season, floral is one of the best prints to play with and Serwaa Amihere, Yvonne Okoro and Cookietee and rocking some colours to brighten our day.

Serwaa Amihere sure knows how to look good in outfits for work and we love it when she rocks African print outfits for work.

She, as usual, rock beautiful floral African print. Her skin, hair and her nude makeup that matched her nude stiletto made her look stunning.

Serwaa Amihere

It looks like actress Yvonne Okoro is stepping out the first time after the lockdown and she is really doing it with style.

She is rocking a loose pant matching her dramatic sleeve top. The life in her hair, flawless makeup and her pyramid-shaped earrings make her look gorgeous.

Yvonne Okoro

Cookietee also rocked the floral African print outfit. We love her design, she looks like a real African woman. Her back styled hair, flawless makeup and nude stiletto make her look amazing. We couldn't have asked for more.