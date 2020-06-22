A pop of colour on a dreary Monday morning can do wonders to the soul and productivity and these Ghanaian celebs are looking chirpy as they keep inspiring us.

Staying stylish all through your busy day isn’t a bad idea. It helps you create a presence and leave a good impression on your clients.

Just because we want you to have a splendid day at work, we’ve put together some looks from some of your favourite celebs.

These looks will show you how to have that Monday slay.

Berla Mundi

The media personality is serving us with black apparel for the start of the week. We love her nude makeup and infectious smile.

Berla Mundi

Naa Ashorkor

Naa Ashorkor glammed us with a pink long apparel. Her braids, makeup and smile is definitely the style we need.

Naa Ashorkor

Sista Afia

The musician slew in a short African print dress. We are in love with her long curly hair, nude makeup and infectious smile she gave to the camera.

Sista Afia

Toosweet Annan

Toosweet just showed us one of the best ways to rock African print apparel to work on Monday. This dress is trendy and corporate.

Toosweet Annan

Moesha Boduong

Moesha slew a long purple gown. She matches her look with a matching block heels and a blonde curly hair.

Moesha Boduong

Mona Montrage

The socialite, Mona Montrage went for casual wear. Her blonde long hair, flawless makeup and stylish post is simply stunning.

Mona Montrage

Osebor

The fashionista rocked a long sleeve shirt with a matching vest and trouser. He paired his look with a muffler and bag.