A pop of colour on a dreary Monday morning can do wonders to the soul and productivity and these Ghanaian celebs are looking chirpy as they keep inspiring us.
Staying stylish all through your busy day isn’t a bad idea. It helps you create a presence and leave a good impression on your clients.
Just because we want you to have a splendid day at work, we’ve put together some looks from some of your favourite celebs.
These looks will show you how to have that Monday slay.
Berla Mundi
The media personality is serving us with black apparel for the start of the week. We love her nude makeup and infectious smile.
Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor glammed us with a pink long apparel. Her braids, makeup and smile is definitely the style we need.
Sista Afia
The musician slew in a short African print dress. We are in love with her long curly hair, nude makeup and infectious smile she gave to the camera.
Toosweet Annan
Toosweet just showed us one of the best ways to rock African print apparel to work on Monday. This dress is trendy and corporate.
Moesha Boduong
Moesha slew a long purple gown. She matches her look with a matching block heels and a blonde curly hair.
Mona Montrage
The socialite, Mona Montrage went for casual wear. Her blonde long hair, flawless makeup and stylish post is simply stunning.
Osebor
The fashionista rocked a long sleeve shirt with a matching vest and trouser. He paired his look with a muffler and bag.