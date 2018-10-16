This 90-year-old Ghanaian could be the world's oldest model

news

90-year-old Ntow Boadu is quite possibly the best-looking elder in Ghana.

The old model is also a fashion designer has 10 children, 32 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He has influenced his family with his stunning fashion qualities as his wife and grandchildren also posses such great fashion qualities as fashion designers too.

Mr Ntow Boadu has become the subject matter on online portals after his recent fashion photo popped up of him possing in his grandchildren's latest collection of Ellisha Boie and Chrife Calvin Bill of Fashion House BOiE&Bill .

Now his team wants him in Guinness Book of Records as the oldest model alive. An application has been sent to Guinness World Records and receipt has been acknowledged.