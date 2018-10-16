Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

This 90-year-old Ghanaian could be the world's oldest model


This 90-year-old Ghanaian could be the world's oldest model

Not only is he thought as 'Ghana's oldest model' but the 'hottest grandpa' ever.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

90-year-old Ntow Boadu is quite possibly the best-looking elder in Ghana.

The old model is also a fashion designer has 10 children, 32 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He has influenced his family with his stunning fashion qualities as his wife and grandchildren also posses such great fashion qualities as fashion designers too.

READ ALSO:10 of the best photographers wowing us with their works in Ghana

This 90-year-old Ghanaian could be the world's oldest model play

This 90-year-old Ghanaian could be the world's oldest model

 

Mr Ntow Boadu has become the subject matter on online portals after his recent fashion photo popped up of him possing in his grandchildren's latest collection of Ellisha Boie and Chrife Calvin Bill of Fashion House BOiE&Bill .

This 90-year-old Ghanaian could be the world's oldest model play

This 90-year-old Ghanaian could be the world's oldest model

 

Now his team wants him in Guinness Book of Records as the oldest model alive. An application has been sent to Guinness World Records and receipt has been acknowledged.

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

5 stunning photos of the beauty queen married to Dr. Kwaku Oteng 5 stunning photos of the beauty queen married to Dr. Kwaku Oteng
Shatta Wale’s Reign clothing line is the hottest casual wear in Ghana now Shatta Wale’s Reign clothing line is the hottest casual wear in Ghana now
Joyce Blessing shares lovely maternity photos Joyce Blessing shares lovely maternity photos
Pulse Fashion: Louis Vuitton praises Ghana’s Chocolate Clothing Pulse Fashion Louis Vuitton praises Ghana’s Chocolate Clothing
Akpene Diata Hoggar: Miss Universe Ghana 2018 wants to break the internet with these bikini photos Akpene Diata Hoggar Miss Universe Ghana 2018 wants to break the internet with these bikini photos
Pulse Fashion: TV host, Akua GMB looks dashing in her birthday photos Pulse Fashion TV host, Akua GMB looks dashing in her birthday photos

Recommended Videos

Pulse Fashion: Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Glitz Style Awards Pulse Fashion Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Events: Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards
Okyeame Kwame: Musician’s outfit is like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis Okyeame Kwame Musician’s outfit is like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis



Top Articles

1 Joyce Blessing shares lovely maternity photosbullet
2 Shatta Wale’s Reign clothing line is the hottest casual wear in Ghana nowbullet
3 Pulse Fashion TV host, Akua GMB looks dashing in her birthday photosbullet
4 Pulse Fashion Louis Vuitton praises Ghana’s Chocolate Clothingbullet
5 Pulse Fashion 7 times Zynnell Zuh showed off her boobs in...bullet
6 Social Media Week Shatta Wale launches Reign album merchandise...bullet
7 Pulse Fashion 5 fashionable photos of Pastor Chris' Ghanaian...bullet
8 Photos Moesha Budong is serving us all the 'Kaba style'...bullet
9 5 stunning photos of the beauty queen married to Dr....bullet
10 This 90-year-old Ghanaian could be the world's oldest...bullet

Related Articles

Shatta Wale’s Reign clothing line is the hottest casual wear in Ghana now
Joyce Blessing shares lovely maternity photos
Pulse Fashion Louis Vuitton praises Ghana’s Chocolate Clothing
Akpene Diata Hoggar Miss Universe Ghana 2018 wants to break the internet with these bikini photos
Pulse Fashion TV host, Akua GMB looks dashing in her birthday photos
Pulse Fashion 7 times Zynnell Zuh showed off her boobs in beautiful dresses
Pulse Fashion 5 fashionable photos of Pastor Chris' Ghanaian son-in-law
Pulse Fashion Lydia Forson, Sister Derbie and Lharley look exquisite in this African print wear
Pulse Fashion 5 corporate style inspirations from business mogul Kojo Jones
Shatta Wale’s Reign clothing line is the hottest casual wear in Ghana now

Top Videos

1 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
2 Pulse Fashion Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video...bullet
3 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
4 Pulse Fashion Louis Vuitton praises Ghana’s Chocolate Clothingbullet
5 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
6 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet
7 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
8 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every...bullet
9 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist...bullet

Fashion

Pulse Fashion Lydia Forson, Sister Derbie and Lharley look exquisite in this African print wear
Pulse Fashion 5 corporate style inspirations from business mogul Kojo Jones
Watch Stephanie Benson’s look at the Ghana Music Awards Uk: Yay or Nay?
Video Watch Stephanie Benson’s look at the Ghana Music Awards, UK: Yay or Nay?
Pulse Fashion Meet your best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 RTP Awards
X
Advertisement