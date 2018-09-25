This is the most beautiful dress Selly Galley has worn this year

Ghanaian actress, Selly Galley celebrates her birthday with breathtaking photos.
Everybody knows she is a slay Queen. She invests so much in her looks and we weren’t expecting anything less than this masterpiece on her birthday.
READ ALSO:Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards
She is looking like a fairytale princess in a black sophisticated dress. Designed by K-Ten clothing, the off shoulder dress has puff shoulders and stiff flare.
Check the photos below:
View this post on Instagram
A young man jumped into my dm and drew my attention to him with his persistence, humility and determination. A graduate of a fashion school who wanted to show the world his talent. I introduce you to @tkencollections ! And this is his masterpiece. You#emo#4oCZ##ll be seeing more of him as he grows. #emo#8J+Puw==## #supportingtalents Mua @shine_and_shadows Fascinator @marymondz_duo Shot by @shotpictures Directed by @stayreo @cityentertainment
View this post on Instagram
A young man jumped into my dm and drew my attention to him with his persistence, humility and determination. A graduate of a fashion school who wanted to show the world his talent. I introduce you to @tkencollections ! And this is his masterpiece. You#emo#4oCZ##ll be seeing more of him as he grows. #emo#8J+Puw==## #supportingtalents Mua @shine_and_shadows Fascinator @marymondz_duo Shot by @shotpictures Directed by @stayreo @cityentertainment
READ ALSO: Selly Galley dazzles in a Sima Brew collection
View this post on Instagram
What an honour it was getting such a fashion icon with deep sense of style to rock my masterpiece on her birthday. Meeting her was more than expected and working with her blew me away at her precision. @sellygalley happy birthday!! And thank you for this huge privilege given to me!! Dress by tkencollection Fascinator by @marymondz_creationz Mua @shine_and_shadows Photography @shotpicturesgh