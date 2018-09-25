Pulse.com.gh logo
This is the most beautiful dress Selly Galley has worn this year


Ghanaian actress, Selly Galley celebrates her birthday with breathtaking photos.

Ghanaian actress, Selly Galley celebrates her birthday with breathtaking photos.

Ghanaian actress, Selly Galley is a year older today, September 25, 2018, and her Instagram page is literally breathing with photos that will make the fashion world bow down at her feet.

Everybody knows she is a slay Queen. She invests so much in her looks and we weren’t expecting anything less than this masterpiece on her birthday.

READ ALSO:Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards

She is looking like a fairytale princess in a black sophisticated dress. Designed by K-Ten clothing, the off shoulder dress has puff shoulders and stiff flare.

Check the photos below:

READ ALSO: Selly Galley dazzles in a Sima Brew collection

 

