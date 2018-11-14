Pulse.com.gh logo
5 throwback bikini photos of Fella Makafui Medikal will love

The 'actrepreneur' makes time to slip into a two-piece and show off her famous figure once a while.

  • Published:
7 hot throwback bikini photos of Fella Makafui Medikal will love

7 hot throwback bikini photos of Fella Makafui Medikal will love

It has been all about love buzz between actress and entreprenuer; let's just say 'actrepreneur' Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal in the past weeks now.

Amidst all the drama going on between the two love birds and Deborah; Medikal's ex, lets recap some sizzling bikini moments of Fella we love.

The 'actrepreneur' makes time to slip into a two-piece and show off her famous figure once a while. And whether she's gone formal now considering her entrepreneur duties in the corporate world or her perhaps wants to just play clean on social media because she is a role model to others now, Fella made sure to document her steamiest moments with tons of social media snaps and fashion spreads.

READ ALSO:5 times Sister Derby and Fella Makafui showed African beauty in different colours

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 hot throwback bikini photos of Fella Makafui Medikal will love.

1.

7 hot throwback bikini photos of Fella Makafui Medikal will love

7 hot throwback bikini photos of Fella Makafui Medikal will love

 

2.

7 hot throwback bikini photos of Fella Makafui Medikal will love

7 hot throwback bikini photos of Fella Makafui Medikal will love

 

3.

7 hot throwback bikini photos of Fella Makafui Medikal will love

7 hot throwback bikini photos of Fella Makafui Medikal will love

 

4.

7 hot throwback bikini photos of Fella Makafui Medikal will love

7 hot throwback bikini photos of Fella Makafui Medikal will love

 

5.

5 throwback bikini photos of Fella Makafui Medikal will love

5 throwback bikini photos of Fella Makafui Medikal will love

 

