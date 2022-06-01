Tiktok star, Asantewaa sparkles our 'gram with elegant birthday photos

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Tiktok star, Asantewaa is fast rising on social media. She is a year older today, June 1, 2022.

Like many influencers, a birthday photoshoot is not something Asantewaa is likely to skip.

On the gram, she captioned her post, "It’s a world ME day." The post has amassed thousands of likes and comments.

Her caption came with some stunning photos which have set tongues wagging in the entertainment industry.

The influencer is looking gorgeous as ever. She wore a two-piece white ensemble that got us staring. Asantewaa opted for a high slit flaunting her flawless melanin skin.

Her flawless makeup and stunning reddish-brown hairstyles were something we couldn't stop staring.

Definitely an inspiration for birthday celebrants, Asantewaa got her fashion statement on lockdown and we are impressed.

If you want to make bold fashion statements at your wedding, Check out this gorgeous style inspired by the Tiktok star.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana