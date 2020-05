The actor is among the stylish male celebrities making Ghana proud in the entertainment and fashion world.

Over the years, the award-winning actor has modelled for many fashion brands.

He always looks ethereal in Kaftan and African print shirts paired with denim jeans or black trousers.

Check out our top 7 favourite looks inspired by Ghanaian actor, Toosweet Annan.

Toosweet Annan

Toosweet Annan

Toosweet Annan

Toosweet Annan

Toosweet Annan

Toosweet Annan