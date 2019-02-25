These men prove that chivalry is not dead with these dashing looks on the Oscars red carpet.

Chadwick Boseman brought Wakanda to the Oscar red carpet in a black sequin jacket with a train topped off with Bulgari jewellery.

Another jacket extraordinaire made an appearance on the person of Chris Evans in a teal blue Salvatore Ferragamo tuxedo.

Never seen anyone wear a white bow tie against a white vest so flawlessly. Henry Golding had the perfect contrast to his custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label tuxedo.

READ ALSO: Javier Bardem trolled Trump at the Oscars by blasting his border wall in his Spanish-language speech

Red and grey never looked as good as it did on Richard E. Grant. The actor looked dashing in his red tuxedo jacket with a contrasting grey lapel.

Men wear flowers too or so says John Mulaney in a floral brocade dinner jacket.