Tracey Boakye wore the dreamiest Kente outfit ever for her traditional wedding

Definitely an unconventional bride, Tracey's traditional and white marriage ceremony took place today, Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Videos from the colourful ceremony have popped up showing some of the best scenes at the wedding.

If you’ve ever walked down the aisle in a dress that made your nuptials unforgettable, you’ll know how fulfilling, exciting, elegant, glamorous and dreamy Valerie was on her wedding day.

She found just the perfect wedding outfits and it’s safe to say all eyes were completely on her when she stepped on the aisle.

The absolute gorgeous bride won our hearts when she showed up with all shades of flawless and beautiful on this day. Simple, chic and regal are a few words that describe her style on their big days.

For the traditional wedding, Tracey stole our hearts with her stunning green Kente combo dress.

Tracey's dress is decently accentuated her stature. We love the colour combination and design and extra details that made her stand out from all the brides we have seen so far this year. Her simple makeup and elegant hairstyle made her the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

Upon a closer look, you’ll sit there dreaming about it like us. In other words, Tracey's dress was simply unique.

When Tracey stepped out to meet her groom, everyone who witnessed the event was awe-struck by her outfits, absolutely stunning. We love the simple accessories that complemented her looks perfectly and the gorgeous smile she gave while posing for the camera.

The groom, on the other hand, wrapped himself in a green kente that matched his wife’s stunning apparel.

We love how Frank is screaming tradition with his beads and the Ahenema pair of slippers.

Congratulations to the couple and Pulse.com.gh wishes them a lifetime joy as they take this bold step.

Pulse Ghana