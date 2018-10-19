Pulse.com.gh logo
UTV's newscaster Afia Akyere ties the knot in beautiful white wedding ceremony

She got wedded to Pastor Isaac Nana Asiedu.

Former Adom Fm newscaster now with UTV, Afia Akyere is finally of the market and we are super excited for her .

Some stunning photos from the wedding ceremony of famous United Television newscaster, Afia Akyere and her fiancé, who is a pastor in the name of Isaac Nana Asiedu. The white wedding ceremony was held at the ICGC Restoration Temple in Osu and was officiated by the head pastor, Rev Ashford Tawiah Smith.

Afia Akyere has now joined the list of top celebrities and media personnel who have taken their names off the single market. Pulse.com.gh wishes her the best in this incredible.

