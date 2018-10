Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

International Model Victoria Michaels has continued to make Africa proud as she strides runways across the globe.

The multiple award winning fashion icon and Glitz Model of the year 2018 was recently featured at the Africa Fashion International where she brought so much life and excitement to designers and their work. Please find some of the pictures below.

