The internationally recognised Ghanaian model made an appearance at the just ended Fashion week at Milan.

The Model shared her experience on her Instagram post showing gratitude to all stakeholders that made her experience a reality.

She wrote, “The interesting story on how I booked some shows at the just end MFW will be told another day but first let me thank the ONE who makes all things beautiful in HIS time.”

Victoria Michaels was recently signed by Leasfric Ghana Limited, leasing and outsourcing company with over one thousand (1000) fleet of vehicles across various sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

Congratulations on your new feat Victoria, we are mighty proud of you.