The gorgeous Ghanaian model who has been living in the fashion world and is signed to the world’s photographer, Leonardo V.

Victoria is always right on trend no matter what she’s wearing. Consequently, we love her sense of fashion and always look forward to seeing her either on the red carpet or on the runway.

With her talent, we are not surprised with the praises she has been showered on by photographer, Leonardo V.

According to him, “Victoria Michaels is not only a beauty to behold, she’s brave, smart and has a heart of Gold. I first met her backstage in 2019 during Milan fashion week and I immediately knew she would be a delight to work with. Seeing such a positive and amazing personality through my lens was just incredible.”

Victoria was captured in wild photos and we love every detail of the shoot.

Amongst the photos was one featured on the cover of Moziak Africa magazine.

Victoria on the Moziak Africa magazine

Apparently, Photographer Leonardo V shot Victoria and styled all the looks in a home studio with help from makeup artist Giada.

It was originally meant to be an outdoor shoot but restriction on movement due to the outbreak of COVID-19 made it impossible, so the team did it a few days before the official lockdown of the Fashion City, Milan.

“I am particularly excited about the ‘not your typical looks’ we created which signifies victory in a time where the world is in turmoil,” shares Leonardo V.

Victoria Michaels

Victoria Michaels

Victoria Michaels

Victoria Michaels