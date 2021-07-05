Victoria Michaels wins big at Ghana Entertainment & Business Industry Awards

She bagged the 'Outstanding Humanitarian of the year' and the 'International Fashion Model of the year'.

In her honour, the CEO of Fashion Connect Africa received a citation of honour for her unquestionable humanitarian service for the vulnerable, deprived and marginalized people.

Commenting on the reason for the honour, the Chief Executive Officer for Shadout TV, organisers of GEBIA, Daniel Kayikah, said Victoria Michaels has influenced the Ghanaian entertainment industry with her fashion and humanitarian activities.

“Unarguably, Victoria has done very well in the field of fashion and humanitarian activities, which is worthy to be praised. We the organisers have decided to recognise her at GEBIA and also encourage her to do more to support the Ghanaian community,” he indicated.

Taking her turn, Victoria Michaels said, "I will always use my craft, voice and resources to create change for models, women and the girl-child. I think this is a special calling. Thank you, Ghana Entertainment & Business Industry Awards, for honouring me Saturday."

About Victoria Michaels

Victoria Michaels, a modelpreneur who is the Chief Executive Officer of Fashion Connect Africa through the Fashion Connect Africa garment factory with support from their partners have donated over 400,00 nose masks to residents of deprived communities in Ghana to protect them from contracting Covid-19.

She established Victoria Michaels Foundation in 2013. The foundation helps to improve the lives of underprivileged children through the Africa Literacy Development Initiative (ALDI) with a focus on Education, Women/Girl child Empowerment, and Youth Development within Africa.