Vivian Jill leaves social media stunned with lovely birthday photos

Berlinda Entsie

Vivian Jill leaves social media stunned with immaculate birthday photos

At 39, Vivian is glowing like never before and we are stunned.

Being an actress, Ghanaian actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence does not play around with her looks, especially on the big screen. The stunning beauty turns a year older today still looking as young and vibrant as ever.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

Vivian Jill is never one to shy away from making an impact in the fashion stakes. Whenever she steps out, she makes sure all eyes are focused on her.

Aside from her beautiful outfit ideas she serves us at various events, she sure knows how to look good in chic outfits. The fashionista is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

Ms Jill Lawrence knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well. It’s no news that she got her fashion game on lock and we can’t deny that.

She has the perfect skin and sense of style that makes her stand out in every event.

The actress cum fashionista turns 39 years older today, September 11, 2022. Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Wishing herself on Instagram, the actress struck us with her beauty when she rocked a green lace outfit. What's more striking is that flawless queenly makeover and corn roll braids that matched the outfit.

She captioned one of her posts, "I”m proud to hail from the land of AFRICA and there's no better time to represent its cultural values and morals than today, the day of my birth. …………. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MYSELF."

Pulse.com.gh wishes the actress a happy birthday. Check Vivian's birthday look below and get inspired for your next photoshoot.

