We can’t get over MzVee rocking this street style

Her recent Instagram post has us going wow anytime we take a sneak peek at it.

We can't get over MzVee rocking this street style

MzVee

MzVee is a human embodiment of the coat of many colours as she serves us different versions of her slay style over the past weeks.

READ ALSO: Mzvee shows off sexy physique in bikini and fans can't handle it

Her recent Instagram post has us going wow anytime we take a sneak peek at it. Dressed in a large dark green trench coat, she poses perches effortlessly on a lone pillar. MzVee also paired it off with short camo shorts and anklet length boot is a cool savvy brown shade. She then accessorised her outfit with large triangular loop earrings coloured in red, gold and green.  Finally, the look was completed with a fuzzy brown beanie cap.

 

The lovely award-winning musician has been serving us style goals for some time now, and she deserves her accolades. Where would you rock this look to?

 

Oya #BENDDOWN LINK IN MY BIO! Photo by @occasionsgh

