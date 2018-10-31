We can’t get over MzVee rocking this street style

news

MzVee is a human embodiment of the coat of many colours as she serves us different versions of her slay style over the past weeks.

Her recent Instagram post has us going wow anytime we take a sneak peek at it. Dressed in a large dark green trench coat, she poses perches effortlessly on a lone pillar. MzVee also paired it off with short camo shorts and anklet length boot is a cool savvy brown shade. She then accessorised her outfit with large triangular loop earrings coloured in red, gold and green. Finally, the look was completed with a fuzzy brown beanie cap.

The lovely award-winning musician has been serving us style goals for some time now, and she deserves her accolades. Where would you rock this look to?

