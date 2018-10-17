Pulse.com.gh logo
We can’t have enough of Efya’s latest fashion choices

The songstress is melting our heart with her new fashion photos.

Let us take a break from the sizzling voice and great music of multiple award winning vocalist, Efya and dive into her wardrobe choices especially her recent looks.

Have you been to her Instagram page lately? If yes then you definitely have a fair idea of what we are talking about. There is a whole new revolution in her style appearances. It is in one word 'flawless'. She is serving us all forms of 'ethereal' in her recent looks. This is too much (Gingham).

Efya is seen donned in some stunning couture apparels and beautiful makeup look. As to what these set of photo shoots are for, we do not know but we are here for it.

