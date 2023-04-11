Wedding guest: Samira Bawumia steals spotlight at #WHYFYNNAD23 luxurious wedding

It’s okay not to dress more than the bride but that shouldn’t stop you from making an unforgettable impression at your next wedding party invite.

For wedding guests, they’re meant to show up at the venue in style. They can achieve that not just with your gifts but also with your outfit.

We also recognize the struggles of a wedding who wants to pick the best styles and outfits. The good news is we got you covered. We have found the perfect muse to inspire you.

One watch at Second Lady, Samira Bawumia's Instagram page and one will easily fall in love with her. Her slay game is top-notch!

The high fashion sense of Ghana’s Second Lady cannot be questioned. She is a true epitome of a classy African woman as she manages to look stylish at any state meeting in African Print.

The Second Lady showed up at the popular wedding that took over the trends last weekend, the nuptials between Dr Nadia Adongo and Why Fynn, and we absolutely loved her glam for the occasion.

Without holding back, the wife to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia followed her untold standard of dressing for the occasion with a decent brown dress paired with a headwrap.

With her previous fashion highlights in mind, this is one that ranked up there with the best (like there's even a worse to talk about).

Nothing could stifle her glow at the wedding as far as her flawless makeup and modest accessories are concerned.

Samira Bawumia is truly a fashion queen who deserves all the accolades.

Check the photos and videos below:

