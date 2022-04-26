Wedding Guest: The gorgeous looks of Joselyn Dumas at Kemi Adetiba's wedding

For wedding guests, they’re meant to show up at the venue in style. They can achieve that not just with your gifts but also with their outfit.

We also recognize the struggles of a wedding who wants to pick the best styles and outfits. The good news is we got you covered.

Naturally, it’s the bride who will be the focus of attention on her wedding day, but wedding guests need to look gorgeous too. Choose something simple and not over decorated or detailed, but which will make you look elegant, sophisticated and feminine.

Interestingly we have found the perfect inspiration for you if you have been invited to a wedding.

Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

We spotted the actress on her 'gram' serving the perfect wedding guest goal.

Joselyn attended the wedding of popular Nigerian movie director, Kemi Adetiba and her Ghanaian husband, Oscar Heman-Ackah.

The ceremony was a fusion of both Ghanaian and Nigerian culture.

Obviously, Joselyn wouldn't disappoint with her Ghanaian heritage. She is definitely proud of her Ghanaian roots and she rocked the Ghanaian Kente with class.

Already known for her classy outfits and a great sense of fashion, Joselyn did not disappoint with her Kente apparel from designer Sima Brew.

Complemented with her flawless makeup and infectious smiles, the trendsetter played the role to perfection. Her matching wrapped hairstyle had a life on its own.

We love the way flaunts her lovely body without holding back. Want to bring some sass to that wedding party? Rock this outfit.

Check photos below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana