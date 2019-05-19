Wendy Shay channels Mrs Dumelo wedding dress for VGMA

Ghanaian musician, Wendy has always been in the news for bad fashion choices and hairstyles.

The ‘Uber Driver’ hitmaker was introduced to Ghanaians at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards after the untimely demise of Ebony Reigns.

As she makes her first official appearance at Ghana’s biggest music night, Wendy Shay played it safe by rocking a design similar to what Mrs Dumelo wore last week for the star-studded wedding.

Incredibly, the designer chose the right fabric and most importantly the perfect colour complement her complexion and make her glow.

Of course, you can’t wear a dress with applique to a red carpet unless you are an amazing style icon like Zynnell Zuh or Nana Akua Addo.

Wendy’s designer opted for ruffles instead of letting it flow in glory just like how Mrs. Dumelo walked down the aisle with.

No doubt, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu is a style influencer and a trend setter.