Wendy Shay nearly shows 'boobs' on stage while performing

Wendy Shay accidentally gave the audience a glimpse of her erected nipples.

Undoubtedly the best new act of the year, Wendy Shay who is signed unto popular music record label Ruftown records, over the weekend gave patrons of the BF Suma Concert at the Fantasy Dome what could be described as a mouth-watering performance.

The ‘Uber Driver’ hitmaker aside thrilling patrons of the BF Suma Concert with her beautiful stagecraft also cranked it up with a slight glimpses of her erected nipples to eyes which could really see.

Wendy Shay throughout the about 15 minutes of her performance was donned in a mini jumpsuit with some elaborate designs in it and also had quite a wide narrow cut around her chest area which amounted to this stage ordeal. She also tried curbing the wardrobe malfunction by constantly pulling up the dress.

Others artiste who performed include, Olamide, Shatta Wale, Tiwa Savage, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, DopeNation.

