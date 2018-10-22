Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


What your favorite celebrities wore to the Glitz Fashion Show

Our celebrities had to turn looking totally dashing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

The 2018 Glitz Fashion Week came off over the weekend from 19-21st October at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra and of course, our celebrities had to turn looking totally dashing.

Lately, celebrities go all out for fashion Week. Seriously, planning different outfits for every-single show is the norm now for them. With 45 designers and over 100 models, tons of bloggers and the Pulse Lifestyle team in attendance, you just can't afford to make a poor fashion statement.

Pulse.com.gh brings you What your favorite celebrities wore to the Glitz Fashion Show.

1. Salma Mumin

2. Kidi

 

3. Uti Nwachukwu and Mawuli Gavor

4. Hammamat

 

5. Sister Deborah

 

6. Lharley

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

6 Ghanaian celebrities who modelled at the Glitz Africa Fashion Week 6 Ghanaian celebrities who modelled at the Glitz Africa Fashion Week
10 most beautiful collections we saw at the Glitz Fashion Week 10 most beautiful collections we saw at the Glitz Fashion Week
5 gorgeous photos from the most powerful woman in Ghanaian football 5 gorgeous photos from the most powerful woman in Ghanaian football
You have to see Tracy Sarkcess model on the runway of Glitz Fashion Show You have to see Tracy Sarkcess model on the runway of Glitz Fashion Show
Plus-size models stole the show at Glitz Africa Fashion Week Plus-size models stole the show at Glitz Africa Fashion Week
Top model Victoria Michaels debuts at Africa Fashion International Johannesburg Top model Victoria Michaels debuts at Africa Fashion International Johannesburg

Recommended Videos

Ghana's best 10 male fashion designers Ghana's best 10 male fashion designers
Victoria Michaels debuts at Africa Fashion International Jo'burg Victoria Michaels debuts at Africa Fashion International Jo'burg
Pulse Fashion: Louis Vuitton praises Ghana’s Chocolate Clothing Pulse Fashion Louis Vuitton praises Ghana’s Chocolate Clothing



Top Articles

1 You have to see Tracy Sarkcess model on the runway of Glitz Fashion Showbullet
2 Plus-size models stole the show at Glitz Africa Fashion Weekbullet
3 Worst dressed celebrities who seriously need a fashion makeoverbullet
4 8 best-dressed celebrities for the weekbullet
5 5 gorgeous photos from the most powerful woman in Ghanaian footballbullet
6 Top model Victoria Michaels debuts at Africa Fashion...bullet
7 10 most beautiful collections we saw at the Glitz Fashion Weekbullet
8 5 stunning photos of the beauty queen married to Dr....bullet
9 Shatta Wale’s son and daughter of Hajia Mona melt our...bullet
10 Experience all the Glitz And Glamour at the Glitz...bullet

Top Videos

1 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
2 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
3 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet
4 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet
5 Pulse Fashion Louis Vuitton praises Ghana’s Chocolate Clothingbullet
6 Pulse Fashion Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her...bullet
7 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet

Fashion

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson
5 times Yvonne Nelson gave us inspiring denim looks
We can’t have enough of Efya’s latest fashion choices
We can’t have enough of Efya’s latest fashion choices
Ghanaian actress and style influencer, Selly Galley
5 chic looks from Selly Galley every fashion lover can wear
8 of Ghana's sexiest celebrities in swim suits
X
Advertisement