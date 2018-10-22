Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

The 2018 Glitz Fashion Week came off over the weekend from 19-21st October at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra and of course, our celebrities had to turn looking totally dashing.

Lately, celebrities go all out for fashion Week. Seriously, planning different outfits for every-single show is the norm now for them. With 45 designers and over 100 models, tons of bloggers and the Pulse Lifestyle team in attendance, you just can't afford to make a poor fashion statement.

Pulse.com.gh brings you What your favorite celebrities wore to the Glitz Fashion Show.

1. Salma Mumin

2. Kidi

3. Uti Nwachukwu and Mawuli Gavor

4. Hammamat

5. Sister Deborah

6. Lharley