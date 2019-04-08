As one of the top fashion icons in Ghana, Selly Gally is the epitome of grace and style. Always giving us something to strive and look up to.

We are inspired by how she takes pieces and blends them together into her own style, a sign of modern sophistication. Selly Gally makes fashion so easy and comfortable. Few are at par with her beauty and timeless grace.

Selly Gally also resonated into Ghana’s fashion world as one of the most recognized icons of all time. Take a moment to be inspired by her all-white get-ups.

