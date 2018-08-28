Berla Mundi vs Serwaa Amihere: Who does the corporate style better ?

news

Let us draw the style lines between these two TV personalities, Berla Mundi and Serwaa Amihere ruling the corporate fashion world like no other.

Gh One TV 's Berla Mundi and Serwaa Amihere have evidently redefined the office wear culture here in Ghana with their classic and elegant touch they add to their corporate looks.

Their stunning photos on Instagram proves it all. They know how to dress for the corporate world and still look chic.

Berla, one of Ghana's revered fashion icon was much more noted for her very chic fashion style up until over a year ago when she started serving us some gorgeous corporate style goals.

In recent times, she gives us the 'Mrs. Indepent' vibe with her beautiful collection of classic midi office outfits.

One of the things she beats Serwaa's Amihere to is her ability to rock African Print outfits the corporate way.

Serwaa Amihere, on the hand, is the creme da la creme of corporate style here in Ghana. Beat it! Yes, I said it. The young TV host is now the yardstick to which the style qualities of other TV hosts and News Casters like herself are measured.

Let's just say, she is a style dictionary. Though Serwaa is a pretty new face on TV, she has already influenced a lot of her colleagues with her fashion qualities including her style competitor, Berla and even Nana Ama Namoah, her mentor.

From peplum jackets, pencil skirts, corporate blazers, midi office to Pointed Toe High Heel Slip, the fashion gem is everything debonair.

I hope we the lines between these two top dogs ruling the fashion spheres were well drawn. Well, we leave it to you. What do you think? Who runs the fashion world?