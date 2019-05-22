Queen Bey is the definition of a superstar woman. The name Beyonce has been itched in the world records as a powerful singer and fashion mogul.

Zynnell Lydia Zuh is an award-winning actress and fashion icon who is recognised outside the boundaries of Ghana for their incredible acting skills and fashion sense.

The ambitious and talented star, along with other Ghanaian actors made a grand appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2018 in a showstopping gown.

She represented her roots with her floor-sweeping kente gown.

While stars have every designer and outfit under the sun to choose from, it’s inevitable that they’ll from time to time choose the same ensemble.

Celebrities twinning has come to stay and every own Zynnell Zuh channelled Queen Bey for the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

It is nearly impossible to twin with Beyonce and pull it off but Zynnell managed to sweep us off our feet your her splendid look. Undoubtedly, she is numero uno among the few style icons in the country, Ghana.

The powerful couple, Bey and Jay-Z, made headlines for their style at the Roc Nation pre-Grammys brunch. The couple coordinated in pastels there, with Jay-Z selecting a light blue suit and Bey opting for an asymmetrical pastel print mini dress by Balmain. The architectural statement sleeves of Beyoncé's dress were a highlight.

Ghana’s Zynnell Zuh wore a similar look to the VGMAs 2019. The style icon transformed the look to suit her personal style. Designed by Sima Brew, the mini dress was sewn as a jumpsuit with the statement sleeves.

Miss Zuh opted for a shoulder-length wavy hair against Beyonce’s long silky tresses to show off the flawless skin and style at the back.

Aside from her expensive collection of gowns, Zynnell has an enviable collection of clutches and jewelry to match her looks.

Which of the looks would you wear and why? Share your thoughts with us.