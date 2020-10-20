Over the years, Ghana has been "meeting" Nigeria on various levels: food, music amongst others.

However, the two countries love to twin more on style and it is not wrong. But when it involves two big names in the fashion industry, then, we need to settle the score.

Of course, being a fashion designer means you are a trendsetter and Lauren Ama Bartels has created a self-named high fashion brand to provide today’s women of style an alternative option to how fashion is delivered.

Aside from styling famed celebrities in the country, she is definitely not slacking anytime she steps out or appears on the red carpet.

Lauren Bartels

Born to Nigerian parents in Stockwell, South London, Cynthia Erivo, on the other hand, is one of Nigeria's best actresses. She is known her performance as Celie in the 2015 Broadway revival of The Color Purple which won her the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical as well as the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Aside from her acting career, she has a great fashion sense and the audacity she displays, not only in her dressing and style but in positively influencing her fans is also noteworthy.

Cynthia Erivo

Both Lauren and Cynthia are twinning in a classy white gown on the red carpet.

While Cynthia went all white with her look, Lauren added a touch of sparkling blue crystal earrings matching her stiletto.

Although they both look stunning, you need to choose your best look.

Who are you rocking? Send your comments.

Lauren Bartels

Cynthia Erivo

Lauren Bartels