Moesha is twinning with actress Nana Akua Addo, one of Ghana’s respected fashion influencer.

She is rocking a long white top with a black net skirt.

She paired her apparel with black heels and gives us a catwalk to flaunt her curvy figure.

She captions her photos “Be yourself always. Don't change for people to like you. The right people will love the real you.”

Moesha Boduong

Moesha Boduong

Nana Akua, on the other hand, rocked the outfit while going to work after the lockdown.

Just like Moesha, Nana Akua paired her outfit with black heels but she added a matching long-fingered gloves and a black nose mask.

Nana Akua Addo