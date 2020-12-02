If blue is one of favourite colours or you are drawn to it hues, we're about to make you green with envy.

Blue is a rich and versatile colour that comes in different shades.

With all these shades, there's a possibility that one will look good on you. All you need to know is the shade that works for you.

While we think about blue outfits, most of the part is that green brings a feeling of peace, calmness, being alive.

Talk about slaying in blue, socialite Hajia 4reall is giving us lessons on that and we’re here for it.

The mother-of-one is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good.

Following the release of her latest single 'Badder Than', she has been making public appearances lately and we are loving all her fashion choices. She stays classy and chic any time.

We spotted some amazing looks Hajia 4reall pulled off with green outfits and she sure looks good in them.

Here are some of the looks that got our attention.

Hajia 4reall

Hajia 4reall

Hajia 4reall

Hajia 4reall