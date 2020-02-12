Ghanaian actress and style influencer, Zynnell Zuh is never one to shy away from making an impact in the fashion stakes.

Whenever she steps out, she makes sure all eyes are focused on her. In her last post, the style icon is rewriting her own fashion rules and we are glued to her page for the next post.

She is pictured in a see-through ensemble paired with a black skirt. She styled her looks with a red stiletto matching with her bag.

Zynnell knows how to rock blonde hairstyle and we love how she styles it to make it stand out.

Check out the pictures below: