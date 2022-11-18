World Cup: Ghana Black Stars arrive in Qatar in stunning fugu outfits

The players and technical team were captured in Ghanaian woven Fugu, representing the richness of our Ghanaian culture.

Their choice of traditional regalia has caught the attention of particularly foreign observers in Qatar.

The Black Stars of Ghana gave an impressive 2-0 win against Switzerland in a warm-up friendly on Thursday.

Although it was a goalless draw in the first half, two goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo in the second half were enough as the dominant Black Stars coasted to victory.

Coach Otto Addo decided to ring the changes after the hour mark, with Kamaldeen Sulemana, Kamal Sowah, Antoine Semenyo and Daniel Kofi Kyereh coming on.

The substitutes made an instant impact as Kyereh’s cross led to Mohammed Salisu opening the scoring with a towering header.

In the 74th minute, two other substitutes Sulemana and Semenyo combined to double Ghana’s lead, with the former going on an impressive run and cutting back for the latter to finish with aplomb.

The win over Switzerland comes as a huge boost to Ghana, who be facing Portugal in their opening Group H game at the World Cup in six days.

Meanwhile, Twitter has been buzzing with congratulatory messages for the Black Stars after winning 2-0 against Switzerland on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Check out photos from the arrival of the team at Doha:

