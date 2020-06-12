Celebrities are trendsetters and we are always eager to steal styles from them.
In as much as they set trends, some of their styles don't meet the standard of the best dressed according to our criteria.
Unfortunately, not all the celebrities made our list of best-dressed celebrities for the week.
Check out the looks that didn't quite land this week.
Jackie Appiah
The Ghanaian actress wore a green long dress with a scarf. She added to her style a peach coloured heels and an orange bag.
Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta gave us a kente styled blazer with a matching pink skirt. She added a black stiletto to match her curly hairstyle.
Afia Odo
Afia wore a transparent sleeveless top and a matching black skirt. While giving us a nude makeup, the style influencer finished her look with a blue Chinese styled hair.
Osebor
Known for wearing dresses and skirt, Osebor didn’t disappoint this time.
He was spotted in a peach dress and he matches it with a striped suit.