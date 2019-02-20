Our darling Yvonne Okoro decided to flaunt her new bod with eye pooping pictures on Instagram.

The actress shared her new weight through a stunning pic of herself in one-piece colourful apparel which shows just a hint of her tummy. Couple with her straight-edge blunt cut hair, cool black slipper- on her feet and black sling bag draped casually over her shoulder, she looks deliciously fresh.

Don’t be alarmed, Yvonne hasn’t joined the throng of plastic surgery babes in town. She has always shared her weight loss journey using keto with her fans. So this amazing look is all natural and legit.

Yvonne Okoro, our Wednesday woman crush, well done for your hard work.