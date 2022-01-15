RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Fella Makafui causes stir on internet with new photos

Actress Fella Makafui has caused massive stir online following photos she dropped on her Instagram page.

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui

Fella's photos attracted loads of attention from many users on IG.

Recommended articles

The mother of one displayed her high sense of fashion in the stunning photos.

Following her post captioned ‘hey there’, her fans flooded the comment section to pour various compliments in celebration of her beauty.

Fella and her husband, rapper Medikal engaged in a humorous display as both could not hide their love for each other.

The photos garnered huge reactions from social media users and her fans.

Check out photos and comments below;

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Asmat tribe: The cannibalistic people who use human skulls as pillows

Asmat tribe

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side chicks [Credit Starz]

5 home remedies to cure cracked heels

Cracked heels

These are the longest bridges in Africa (Third Mainland Bridge is one of them)

These are the longest bridges in Africa