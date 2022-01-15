Fella's photos attracted loads of attention from many users on IG.
Fella Makafui causes stir on internet with new photos
Actress Fella Makafui has caused massive stir online following photos she dropped on her Instagram page.
The mother of one displayed her high sense of fashion in the stunning photos.
Following her post captioned ‘hey there’, her fans flooded the comment section to pour various compliments in celebration of her beauty.
Fella and her husband, rapper Medikal engaged in a humorous display as both could not hide their love for each other.
The photos garnered huge reactions from social media users and her fans.
Check out photos and comments below;
