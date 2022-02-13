First Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh sold for GHC2.2m

It came in well ahead of the second most expensive, a size 9.5 that sold for $201,600.

After being up for auction on auction house Sotheby’s for two weeks, bidding for the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Lows has officially closed.

Interestingly, a size 5 commanded the highest price of all 200 pairs auctioned, selling for a whopping $352,800.

Coming in far behind as the second-highest selling shoes in the pair of the super-rare sneakers is a size 9.5 that sold for $201,600.

More than 150 of the pairs available sold for $100,000 or more, possibly establishing a new landscape for sneakers in the auction market.

Every cent is going towards Virgil Abloh’s ‘Post Modern’ scholarship fund. The auctioning was held from January 26 to February 8.

Virgil Abloh was an American fashion designer and entrepreneur. He was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection beginning in 2018, and was given increased creative responsibilities across the LVMH brand in early 2021. Abloh was also the chief executive officer of the Milan-based label Off-White, a fashion house he founded in 2013.

