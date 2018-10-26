news
Make your Halloween party ghoulishly good with our scary selection of cupcakes, creepy cookies, spooky sweets and devilish dinners that the kids will love.
Halloween season is here, and spooky and creepy recipes is the order of the day. Pulse.com.gh brings you 3 Halloween recipes you can try at home.
1. Eye balls pasta
3 Halloween recipes you can try at home
Ingredients
- cherry tomato
- pack mini mozzarella balls, drained
- handful basil
- green tagliatelle
- jar tomato sauce
- 4 tbsp fresh pesto
Method
- Halve the cherry tomatoes and use a small, sharp knife or a teaspoon to remove the seeds. Cut the mozzarella balls in half. Place one half inside each tomato, trimming the edges if necessary to fit it in. Either cut the smallest circles you can from a basil leaf or finely chop the leaves and scrunch into small circles. Place one at the centre of each mozzarella ball.
- Boil the pasta. Meanwhile, heat through the tomato sauce. When the tagliatelle is cooked, drain and stir through the pesto and any remaining basil, chopped finely. Divide between 4-6 serving bowls. Spoon over some tomato sauce, then arrange the stuffed tomato eyeballs on top.
2. Pastry Snakes
Ingredients
Ready-rolled puff pastry
vegetarian alternative flour, for dusting
1 beaten egg
poppy seeds, nigella seeds, sesame seeds or celery seeds, to decorate
black or green peppercorns
Method
- Heat the oven to a high degree. Unroll the pastry and top with a couple of handfuls of parmesan, then fold in half. On a lightly floured surface, roll the pastry out to a thickness of 2mm. Cut into 1cm strips, then twist each strip several times to form a snake.
- Lay out the snakes on a baking sheet, then brush each one with egg and sprinkle with more cheese. To decorate, scatter over the seeds. Flatten one end of each snake and press in two peppercorns for eyes. Bake for 12-14 mins, or until golden. Leave to cool. Will keep for two days in an airtight container.
3. Grasshopper cocktail
Ingredients
ice
25ml crème de menthe
25ml white crème de cacao
25ml single cream
To garnish
mint sprig
25g melted chocolate
Method
- Start by making the garnish. Take a sprig of mint, strip off the leaves at the base and dip the stalk in the melted chocolate, holding the upper leaves gently. Leave to set on a plate or tray.
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice then pour in the liqueurs and cream. Shake hard until the outside of the cocktail shaker is cold, then strain in to a cocktail glass or small coupe. Garnish with the chocolate-dipped sprig of mint.