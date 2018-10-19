3 places single guys should visit before Christmas

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

news

If you’re a single man, there is no better time to go on an adventure and if you’re looking for a good time, you’re probably going to want to one of these places.

New York

New York City is the best place to have fun when you are alone. It is one of the places in the world where first-time visitors can stay out chilling till 4 am.

The city is known to comprise some of the best restaurants in the world, lively bars, and fashion-conscious women.

Seoul

Seoul, the capital of South Korea can boast of the best beer, wine, and hard liquor.

In Seoul, alcohol is present in most of the drinks and it would appear to a visiting man that everyone drinks because alcoholic drinks are cheap in Seoul.

Another reason for someone who would like to get drunk alone in Seoul is the freedom to drink just about everywhere such as sidewalks, public parks, and sports stadiums. Seoul’s street food is known to be delicious. It’s really a paradise for drinkers.

San Juan, Puerto Rico

San Juan might be a cost-effective way to blow off some steam (or get over a heartache). This U.S. territory is home to plenty of great food like mofongo and a killer mojito, beautiful beaches and plenty of parties.

Since you’re downtown, you can easily bar hop, meet locals and other travelers, and come back to play the slots