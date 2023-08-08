3 sweet and easy recipes for treating cough and cold

And cold never comes alone, it's always accompanied by unwanted companions like catarrh, cough, and a sore throat which can be a real discomfort.

But there are solutions. Simple remedies you can make at home.

These solutions, which we'll mention below, can help you feel better and more at ease but if your symptoms persist for longer after taking these remedies for a while, it's best to seek professional medical attention.

Honey and lemon

Honey's natural antibacterial properties can help soothe a sore throat, while lemon's vitamin C content supports the immune system.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon honey

Lemon

1 cup warm water

Method:

Squeeze the lemon into a cup of warm water.

Add a tablespoon of honey to the mixture.

Stir well until the honey is dissolved.

Sip slowly for relief.

Ginger tea

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and can help relieve congestion and cough.

Ingredients:

1-inch piece of fresh ginger

1 cup water

Honey (optional)

Method:

Peel and slice the ginger into thin pieces.

Boil the ginger slices in a cup of water for 5-10 minutes.

Strain into a cup.

Add honey if desired for extra sweetness

Turmeric and milk

Turmeric also contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties so you can bid that stubborn cold goodbye after taking this sweet remedy.

Ingredients:

1 tin milk

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

Method: