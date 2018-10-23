4 bad eating habits you must avoid

news

Our choice of food we eat and how we consume it play a huge role in our lives, way beyond any aesthetics factor.

Somehow eating has become a thoughtless task with many people carelessly consuming each and every day. There are a handful of common eating habits that if you’re guilty of, you should correct immediately – or suffer the consequences later.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 bad eating habits you must avoid.

1. Multitasking While Eating

Eat and at the same time watching TV, working, reading or even while cooking is an unhealthy eating habit. When you eat while doing other activities, you lost sight of how much you actually eat. This results in “accidental” overeating.

2. Drinking with meals

Wait about an hour before you drink after a meal. Drinking with meals doesn't make digestion better. This is because it dilutes the digestive acids in our stomach.If this is hard for you, the trick is to stay hydrated leading up to your meals.

3. Skipping Breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. but with so many other tasks competing for your attention, you may decide you don’t have time to eat. When you skip meals, your metabolism begins to slow.

4. Eating Too Quickly

Hastily eating your food, whether you’re snacking or eating a meal is not healthy. Aside accidentally chocking on a meal, researchers found that eating too quickly was strongly associated with being overweight.