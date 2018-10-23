Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


4 bad eating habits you must avoid

Stay away from these bad eating habits to get on the fast track to a healthier life.

  • Published:
4 bad eating habits you must avoid play

4 bad eating habits you must avoid

Our choice of food we eat and how we consume it play a huge role in our lives, way beyond any aesthetics factor.

Somehow eating has become a thoughtless task with many people carelessly consuming each and every day. There are a handful of common eating habits that if you’re guilty of, you should correct immediately – or suffer the consequences later.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 bad eating habits you must avoid.

1. Multitasking While Eating

4 bad eating habits you must avoid play

4 bad eating habits you must avoid

 

Eat and at the same time watching TV, working, reading or even while cooking  is an unhealthy eating habit. When you eat while doing other activities, you lost sight of how much you actually eat. This results in “accidental” overeating.

2. Drinking with meals

4 bad eating habits you must avoid play

4 bad eating habits you must avoid

 

Wait about an hour before you drink after a meal. Drinking with meals doesn't make digestion better. This is because it dilutes the digestive acids in our stomach.If this is hard for you, the trick is to stay hydrated leading up to your meals.

3. Skipping Breakfast

4 bad eating habits you must avoid play

4 bad eating habits you must avoid

 

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.  but with so many other tasks competing for your attention, you may decide you don’t have time to eat. When you skip meals, your metabolism begins to slow.

4. Eating Too Quickly

4 bad eating habits you must avoid play

4 bad eating habits you must avoid

 

Hastily eating your food, whether you’re snacking or eating a meal is not healthy. Aside accidentally chocking on a meal, researchers found that eating too quickly was strongly associated with being overweight.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

How to delicious make shrimp sauce How to delicious make shrimp sauce
How to prepare Keto Chicken Pizza How to prepare Keto Chicken Pizza
How to prepare semolina crepes How to prepare semolina crepes
3 places single guys should visit before Christmas 3 places single guys should visit before Christmas
Nutrifoods Ghana unveils sugar-free cream cracker biscuit Nutrifoods Ghana unveils sugar-free cream cracker biscuit
How to prepare Matcha rice How to prepare Matcha rice

Recommended Videos

Pulse Food: Mövenpick Accra unveils menu of seven savoury dishes Pulse Food Mövenpick Accra unveils menu of seven savoury dishes
Food & Health: 4 foods to eat if you have piles Food & Health 4 foods to eat if you have piles
Lifestyle: Dangerous signs your stomach pain isn't normal Lifestyle Dangerous signs your stomach pain isn't normal



Top Articles

1 Amazing benefits of eating bananas everydaybullet
2 5 foods that reduce belly fatbullet
3 6 warning signs you are eating too much saltbullet
4 Next Vacation Destination South Africa to extend visa waiver to...bullet
5 How to make homemade ketchupbullet
6 Taxify How much money do Taxify drivers really make?bullet
7 Canada Visa Application Canada visa application in Ghana,...bullet
8 How to prepare semolina crepesbullet
9 Pulse Food How to make your own chicken sausage at homebullet
10 How to prepare Matcha ricebullet

Related Articles

How to delicious make shrimp sauce
How to prepare Keto Chicken Pizza
How to prepare semolina crepes
Nutrifoods Ghana unveils sugar-free cream cracker biscuit
3 places single guys should visit before Christmas
How to prepare Matcha rice
5 foods that reduce belly fat
How to make homemade ketchup
How to prepare grilled chicken okro soup
How to make egg pizza at home

Top Videos

1 Food 101 Preparing Kooko ne Kontomire abomubullet
2 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
3 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
4 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
5 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet

Food & Travel

Grilled chicken okro soup
How to prepare grilled chicken okro soup
Egg Pizza
How to make egg pizza at home
How to prepare cheese balls at home
5 simple ways to make tough meat tender
X
Advertisement