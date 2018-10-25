Pulse.com.gh logo
4 health benefits of eating oats meal every morning

Oats are among the healthiest grains on earth.

If you are not eating oatmeal for breakfast, then you're missing out on a delicious opportunity to add fiber and fiber and nutrients to your body first thing in the morning.  

Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, so it's a good idea to make the right choice when it comes to deciding what to eat.

There are so many options from toast to cereal, cooked breakfasts to fruit and yoghurt. But one of the best things to consume first thing is oatmeal, and Popsugar has all the reasons why.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 surprising health benefits of eating oats meal.

1. Energy

The lingering carbohydrates of oats are also in the form of calories, leaving you with a large amount of energy to use throughout the day.

2. Decreases constipation

Conditions affecting the digestive system disease can actually show improvement with regular consumption of oats. Studies have shown that oat bran has been effective in improving ulcerative colitis and can support a healthy bowel.

4 health benefits of eating oats meal every morning

4 health benefits of eating oats meal every morning

 

3.Oats can shield your skin

The starchiness of oats creates a barrier that allows the skin to hold its moisture, while the rougher fibrous husk of the oat acts as a gentle exfoliant.

4. Builds the immune system

Oatmeal’s unique fiber called beta-glucan, it helps neutrophils travel to the site of an infection more quickly and enhances their ability to eliminate the bacteria they find there.

