Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

5 adventurous things to do in South Africa


Travel Tips 5 adventurous things Ghanaians can do in South Africa with their free visa

In a bid to boost tourism to the country, South Africa is finalizing a number of visa waiver agreements with other countries, allowing travelers to enter the country without a visa.

  • Published:
Scuba Diver Life play

Scuba Diver Life

As part of promoting tourism, South Africa has extended visa waiver to 12 countries including Ghana.

Citizens from these countries will be required to go through the biometric procedure on arrival in South Africa.

Minister of Home Affairs, Malusi Gigaba revealed during the press launch that this decision will ease movement and attract a large number of tourists, families and boost their local businesses.

Pulse.com.gh brings you a list of fun things families can do in South Africa upon their arrival.

READ ALSO:5 frugal ways to save on vacation

  • Swimming with sharks

Scuba Diving with Sharks play

Scuba Diving with Sharks
 

Sharks are dangerous animals; the smallest provocation will lead to a violent reaction or attack.

Under good supervision and training, humans can spend quality time with these hungry predators under the water. Depending on your level of comfort, you can choose to either shark cage dive; snorkel cageless or don a SCUBA set for a baited shark dive.

  • Bungee Jumps & Rope Swings

Bungee Jumps & Rope Swings play

Bungee Jumps & Rope Swings
 

Bloukrans Bridge Bungy is one of the world's highest commercial bridge bungy at 216 metres above the Bloukrans River. It is situated at Bloukrans Bridge on the N2 Highway at the border between the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape in the Tsitsikamma area of South Africa's Garden Route.

READ ALSO: 3 places you should take your wife for a weekend getaway

  • Climbing Table Mountain

Cape Town Far Below play

Cape Town Far Below
 

Towering 1086 meters over Cape Town, and around 500 million years in the making, Table Mountain is a playground for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Once an island, now boasting more plant species per square kilometer than a tropical jungle, this flat-topped monolith begs exploration.

Trails run the length and breadth of the mountain, offering exceptional hiking for all levels of experience and fitness. Whether you’re looking for adventure or solitude, nature or views, a hike up Table Mountain is not to be missed.

  • Surfing the coast

surf-durban play

surf-durban
 

South Africa has some of the best surf conditions in the world. A popular adventure is renting a car and driving up the coast from Cape Town to Durban stopping at different surf spots along the way.

  • Kayaking With Hippos & Crocs

Kayaking With Hippos & Crocs play

Kayaking With Hippos & Crocs

 

The St. Lucia estuary is filled with some of Africa’s most dangerous animals. Paddling kayaks past them on a wetlands safari was super fun. The iSimangaliso Wetland Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, renowned for its diverse wildlife and swamp forests.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to make chocolate truffles Pulse Food How to make chocolate truffles
Next Vacation Destination: South Africa to extend visa waiver to Ghana, other countries Next Vacation Destination South Africa to extend visa waiver to Ghana, other countries
Pulse Food: How to prepare shrimp avocado salad Pulse Food How to prepare shrimp avocado salad
Pulse Food: How to prepare spicy lettuce wraps Pulse Food How to prepare spicy lettuce wraps
Dodo recipes: How to prepare plantain and goat meat peppersoup Dodo recipes How to prepare plantain and goat meat peppersoup
Vacation Goals: Lydia Forson and Sister Derby enjoying vacation with Dolphins Vacation Goals Lydia Forson and Sister Derby enjoying vacation with Dolphins

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle: Dangerous signs your stomach pain isn't normal Lifestyle Dangerous signs your stomach pain isn't normal
Food & Health: 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin Food & Health 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin
Food 101: How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew Food 101 How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew



Top Articles

1 Next Vacation Destination South Africa to extend visa waiver to Ghana,...bullet
2 Birds Of A Feather Akuapim Poloo and her mother are the funniest pair...bullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare spicy lettuce wrapsbullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare shrimp avocado saladbullet
5 Recipe for beef sauce How to prepare Ghana vegetable beef saucebullet
6 Vacation Goals Lydia Forson and Sister Derby enjoying vacation...bullet
7 Recipe for coconut chin chin How to make soft coconut chin chinbullet
8 Say Cheers 5 Ghanaian local drinks that could replace your...bullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare kontomire stewbullet
10 Pulse Food How to make spring Rolls the Ghanaian waybullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare spaghetti pie
Next Vacation Destination South Africa to extend visa waiver to Ghana, other countries
Travel Tips How to sleep comfortably on a bus from Accra to Kumasi
Travel Tips 5 things you need to do before you travel
Travel Tips 8 cars you should use in Ghana's economy
Pulse Food 9 healthy recipes you can prepare using plantain
Pulse Food How to prepare shrimp avocado salad

Top Videos

1 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
2 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
3 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
4 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
5 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stewbullet
6 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
7 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
8 Food 101 Preparing Kooko ne Kontomire abomubullet
9 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet

Food & Travel

Interview foods 7 foods to avoid when going for a job interview
Spicy cauliflower
Pulse Food How to make spicy cauliflower
Avocado toast
Pulse Food How to make quick avocado toast
Banana pancakes for breakfast
Pulse Food How to make banana pancakes
X
Advertisement