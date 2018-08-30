5 awesome foods sold on Ghanaian streets

news

Can you imagine visiting Nigeria without eating Eba and Egushie soup? Strolling through South Africa and not eating traditional al fresco braai?

Just like these countries, Ghana has its own healthy local dishes that form part of our culture and heritage. For the locals, streets define who they are a group. Trying street food is an integral of traveling to new places, and it’s a delicious window into new cultures, a taste of human history.

Here are 5 cheap and healthy Ghanaian dishes you can easily find on every street.

1. Waakye

2. Kenkey with hot pepper and fried fish

3. Fried yam and pork chops

4. Roasted plantain and groundnut

5. Fried ripe plantain, beans and fried fish