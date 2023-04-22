5 celebratory recipes to make for your Eid al-Fitr feast

Eid celebrations often include large feasts, gift-giving, and gatherings among family and friends. Eid feasts can include hearty main dishes, including lots of slow-cooked meat, toasty grains, and refreshing.

Celebrate the end of Ramadan with these hearty dishes for your Eid al-Fitr feast.

Tuo Zaafi

Tuo Zaafi is a highly nutritious Ghanaian delicacy eaten with special vegetable leaves used in making the accompanying soup, including ‘ayoyo’,’ Aleefi’, ‘Kuukar’, ‘Okra’, and ‘Shuray’ leaves.

Tuo zaafi sits on top of the list of preferences for the Muslim festival. If you have never tried tuozafi, this Eid may be your chance to try this meal.

Rice and Tomato stew

This meal will arguably be the most popular during Eid. Most families choose to cook this rice and stew because it is relatively easier to execute especially in large quantities. It is also quick to make and not complicated.

Meat

The abundance of meat on Eid is inexplicable. There is usually so much meat at the end of the celebration.

Usually, in most Muslim homes this celebration makes merry with lots of fried meat, and share with family and loved ones.

Jollof

This Eid is not complete should you not come across this delicious meal in many Muslim homes during this feast.

Waakye

Pulse Ghana

This rice and beans dish is a favorite, especially among Muslim communities in Ghana. Be sure to come across a lot of waakye this Eid.

To honor this holy time, here are some recipes to make this year's Eid a deliciously memorable one.