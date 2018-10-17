Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

If you really want to get rid of belly bulge, you'll need to eliminate sugar and processed carbs while also incorporating fat-burning foods into your diet. Keep reading to see which foods can help trim inches from your waistline!

When it comes to weight loss, following a calorie-restricting diet might make you drop pounds – at least initially. Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 foods that reduce belly fat pulse.

1. Oatmeal

You may think that eating less will help you lose weight, but you should never skip meals, especially the first meal of the day. Eating a healthy breakfast jump-starts your metabolism, regulates your blood sugar levels, and gives you energy to carry you through lunchtime.

2.Eggs

Battle belly fat with eggs! Studies show that people who eat eggs in the morning feel fuller longer. Eggs help limit your calorie intake by up to 400 calories.

3. Cinnamon

The savory spice, cinnamon has a stabilizing effect on blood sugar levels, helping to curb your appetite and control hunger hormones. It is very important in belly fat loose.

4. Fish

Fish are a great source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Proteins help build muscle, and omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation in the body and increase metabolic rate. Also, the lower the inflammation, the lower the chances of gaining weight that is triggered by stress and inflammation

5. Olive Oil

Olive oil is a light, low-calorie, delicious, and subtly fragrant oil. Cooking with olive oil is good for weight loss and your health, in general, because it helps lower bad or LDL cholesterol and increases the levels of good or HDL cholesterol.