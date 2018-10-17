Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


5 foods that reduce belly fat

When it comes to belly fat loss, following a calorie-restricting diet might make you drop pounds.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

If you really want to get rid of belly bulge, you'll need to eliminate sugar and processed carbs while also incorporating fat-burning foods into your diet. Keep reading to see which foods can help trim inches from your waistline!

When it comes to weight loss, following a calorie-restricting diet might make you drop pounds – at least initially. Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 foods that reduce belly fat pulse.

1. Oatmeal
You may think that eating less will help you lose weight, but you should never skip meals, especially the first meal of the day. Eating a healthy breakfast jump-starts your metabolism, regulates your blood sugar levels, and gives you energy to carry you through lunchtime.

2.Eggs
Battle belly fat with eggs! Studies show that people who eat eggs in the morning feel fuller longer. Eggs help limit your calorie intake by up to 400 calories.

play

READ ALSO:5 simple ways to make tough meat tender

3. Cinnamon

The savory spice, cinnamon has a stabilizing effect on blood sugar levels, helping to curb your appetite and control hunger hormones. It is very important in belly fat loose.

4. Fish

Fish are a great source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Proteins help build muscle, and omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation in the body and increase metabolic rate. Also, the lower the inflammation, the lower the chances of gaining weight that is triggered by stress and inflammation

5. Olive Oil

Olive oil is a light, low-calorie, delicious, and subtly fragrant oil. Cooking with olive oil is good for weight loss and your health, in general, because it helps lower bad or LDL cholesterol and increases the levels of good or HDL cholesterol.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

How to make homemade ketchup How to make homemade ketchup
How to prepare grilled chicken okro soup How to prepare grilled chicken okro soup
How to make egg pizza at home How to make egg pizza at home
How to prepare cheese balls at home How to prepare cheese balls at home
5 simple ways to make tough meat tender 5 simple ways to make tough meat tender
How to prepare oatmeal/quaker oats How to prepare oatmeal/quaker oats

Recommended Videos

Food & Health: 4 foods to eat if you have piles Food & Health 4 foods to eat if you have piles
Lifestyle: Dangerous signs your stomach pain isn't normal Lifestyle Dangerous signs your stomach pain isn't normal
Food & Health: 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin Food & Health 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin



Top Articles

1 Amazing benefits of eating bananas everydaybullet
2 6 warning signs you are eating too much saltbullet
3 How to make egg pizza at homebullet
4 How to prepare cheese balls at homebullet
5 5 foods that reduce belly fatbullet
6 How to make ginger lemonadebullet
7 Pulse Food How to make your own chicken sausage at homebullet
8 How to make homemade ketchupbullet
9 Taxify How much money do Taxify drivers really make?bullet
10 How to prepare grilled chicken okro soupbullet

Related Articles

How to make homemade ketchup
How to prepare grilled chicken okro soup
How to make egg pizza at home
How to prepare cheese balls at home
How to make homemade mayonnaise
How to make ginger lemonade
Pulse Food How to make spicy peanut balls (dakuwa) at home
Travel Tips 5 islands in Africa you have to visit with your family
Chocolate By The Salty Side Mövenpick Accra unveils menu of seven savoury dishes
How to make homemade ketchup

Top Videos

1 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
2 Pulse Food Mövenpick Accra unveils menu of seven savoury dishesbullet
3 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
4 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big...bullet
5 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
6 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacationbullet
7 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet
8 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
9 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet

Food & Travel

Homemade mayonnaise
How to make homemade mayonnaise
How to make spicy peanut balls (dakuwa) at home
Pulse Food How to make spicy peanut balls (dakuwa) at home
Body odor 5 foods that make you smell
Djerba
Travel Tips 5 islands in Africa you have to visit with your family
X
Advertisement