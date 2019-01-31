The thin want to get thick too! So much diet advice is aimed at losing weight, but if you're too thin, you may be at a loss on how to gain weight. Instead of buying into the belief of the masses of sweet, rich, or fatty foods for weight gain, choose high-calorie foods that provide energy and build muscle mass without all of the unhealthy facts can cause you harm.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 foods to eat for weight gain to add to your shopping list.

1.Avocados

Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids. An avocado is said to have than 200 calories, so it's a good way to add extra calories without sacrificing nutrition.

2.Dried Fruit

Eating a handful or two of dried fruit can give you a weight gain boost. They have less volume than their fresh counterparts, so you can eat more in one go without feeling stuffed.

3. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is said to be rich with antioxidants, fiber, and magnesium, so you’re certainly not getting empty calories when chowing down on the good stuff .They are healthy and a good weight gain boost.

4.Nuts and nut butter

Taking in nuts regularly can help a person to gain weight safely. Nuts are a great snack and can be added to many meals, including salads. Raw or dry roasted nuts have the most health benefits.

5.Whole-grain breads

These breads contain complex carbohydrates, which can promote weight gain. Some also contain seeds, which provide added benefit.